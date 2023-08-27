Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's educational qualifications

Educational qualification of the superstar will leave you amazedSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the superstars of Bollywood who holds the highest stardom.
Also known as King Khan, is now waiting for his upcoming movie Jawan.
Jawan is touted to be an action thriller and the massive buzz around it is already crazy.
Well, here we have listed Shah Rukh Khan's educational qualifications.
Shah Rukh Khan hails from New Delhi and was an excellent student.
He completed his schooling at St Columba's School, in Delhi.
He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hansraj College, Delhi University.
After 28 years, in 2016 he received his bachelor's degree after passing out.
Shah Rukh Khan earned his Master's degree in Mass Communications from Jamia Millia Islamia.
In 2015, Shah Rukh Khan was granted the honorary degree of Doctor Honoris Causa in Edinburgh by the University Chancellor HRH Princess Royal.
SRK was bestowed an honorary doctorate degree at Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad by President Pranab Mukherjee.
