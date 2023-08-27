Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's educational qualifications

Educational qualification of the superstar will leave you amazed

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the superstars of Bollywood who holds the highest stardom.

Upcoming movie

Also known as King Khan, is now waiting for his upcoming movie Jawan.

Jawan

Jawan is touted to be an action thriller and the massive buzz around it is already crazy.

Shah Rukh Khan's educational qualifications

Well, here we have listed Shah Rukh Khan’s educational qualifications.

Brilliant student

Shah Rukh Khan hails from New Delhi and was an excellent student.

School

He completed his schooling at St Columba's School, in Delhi.

Bachelors

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hansraj College, Delhi University.

Bachelors degree

After 28 years, in 2016 he received his bachelor’s degree after passing out.

Masters

Shah Rukh Khan earned his Master's degree in Mass Communications from Jamia Millia Islamia.

Doctorate

In 2015, Shah Rukh Khan was granted the honorary degree of Doctor Honoris Causa in Edinburgh by the University Chancellor HRH Princess Royal.

Another doctorate degree

SRK was bestowed an honorary doctorate degree at Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad by President Pranab Mukherjee.

