Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's fans react as Pathaan tops the list of Most Liked SRK films post 2010

Jawan: Ormax releases list of Most Liked Shah Rukh Khan films and Pathaan tops the list. Upset fans remind them which movies should take the top spots

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Jawan mania

Jawan craze has gripped the nation. Ormax has listed SRK's top films since 2010

Pathaan

Pathaan is No. 1 but fans feel it should be Don 2, Fan or My Name Is Khan

Chennai

Shah Rukh Khan fans felt Chennai Express did not deserve the second place at all

Don 2

This was on third place. SRK fans felt either Fan or Don 2 deserved top spot

Raees

Many SRK supporters believe that Raees in his best film post 2010

Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi was on sixth place. Many felt it was not his film per se

Happy New Year

Some were shocked to even see the movie in SRK's Top 10 list

My Name Is Khan

SRK fans felt this deserved the top place instead of Pathaan

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

This Yash Chopra romance was at the bottom rung

Dilwale

Dilwale had left Shah Rukh Khan fans quite disappointed

Fan

People are shocked to see it at the bottom. They feel it is top three material

Jawan

We are sure that Jawan has overtaken all of them now

