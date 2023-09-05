Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani’s fees and net worth is shocking

Did you know how much Pooja Dadlani is paid by Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Jawan will release on September 7, 2023, and fans are going crazy in anticipation.

SRK's manager

We all know superstars don't manage themselves. Similarly, SRK is managed by Pooja Dadlani.

Pooja Dadlani

Pooja Dadlani has managed Shah Rukh's professional and personal affairs for 10 years.

On Duty

She stays with Shah Rukh Khan 24 hours, most days of the year.

Salary

Let's know how much King Khan pays to his manager. What is Pooja Dadlani's fees as SRK's manager?

Net worth

Pooja earns crores of rupees as fees. Her net worth is Rs 45–50 crore. Every year, she earns Rs 7 to 9 crore.

Relationship with Gauri

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja shares a great bond with Gauri Khan.

Handles at all

She remains busy making light of the problems and troubles of the Khan family.

Relationship with SRK's kids

Pooja also has a good relationship with Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam Khan.

