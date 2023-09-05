Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani’s fees and net worth is shocking

Did you know how much Pooja Dadlani is paid by Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Jawan will release on September 7, 2023, and fans are going crazy in anticipation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We all know superstars don't manage themselves. Similarly, SRK is managed by Pooja Dadlani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Dadlani has managed Shah Rukh's professional and personal affairs for 10 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She stays with Shah Rukh Khan 24 hours, most days of the year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let's know how much King Khan pays to his manager. What is Pooja Dadlani's fees as SRK's manager?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja earns crores of rupees as fees. Her net worth is Rs 45–50 crore. Every year, she earns Rs 7 to 9 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja shares a great bond with Gauri Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She remains busy making light of the problems and troubles of the Khan family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja also has a good relationship with Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!