Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's most motivational quotes

Inspiring quotes from the King of BollywoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023
“Don’t become a philosopher before you become rich.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
“Success is not a good teacher failure make you humble.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
“Success and failure are both part of life. Both are not permanent.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
“Learn to laugh at yourself at every chance you get.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
“It is not special to be special. It is special to be ordinary and go on.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
“There might come a time when you feel lonely. That is when your creativity will be like your best friend.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
“It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the route to all clarity in the world.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
“There is no such thing as normal. Normal is just another word for lifeless.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
“Study hard. Work hard. Play harder. Don’t be bound by rules, don’t hurt anybody and never ever live somebody else’s dream.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
“Art is more important than the artist – have no attachment to your own art. It is regressive, move on.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!