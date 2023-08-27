Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's most motivational quotes

Inspiring quotes from the King of Bollywood

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023

Don’t be a philosopher

“Don’t become a philosopher before you become rich.”

Teacher of life

“Success is not a good teacher failure make you humble.”

Nothing is permanent

“Success and failure are both part of life. Both are not permanent.”

Laugh at yourself

“Learn to laugh at yourself at every chance you get.”

Be special in ordinary

“It is not special to be special. It is special to be ordinary and go on.”

Creativity is best friend

“There might come a time when you feel lonely. That is when your creativity will be like your best friend.”

Being confused is normal

“It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the route to all clarity in the world.”

Normal = lifeless

“There is no such thing as normal. Normal is just another word for lifeless.”

Don’t bond by rules

“Study hard. Work hard. Play harder. Don’t be bound by rules, don’t hurt anybody and never ever live somebody else’s dream.”

Don’t attach with art move on

“Art is more important than the artist – have no attachment to your own art. It is regressive, move on.”

