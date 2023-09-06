Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's movies that never released in theaters

Here is a list of Shah Rukh Khan movies that got shelvedSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his massy entertainer movie Jawan.
The most awaited Jawan will hit the theaters on 7th September 2023 and the hype around is real.
SRK has gained stardom with his love, charm, persona and not to miss his brilliant performance in several movies of his career.
However, there have been some movies of Shah Rukh Khan that were never released in theaters.
SRK's Hollywood movie co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio was never released in theaters.
Rashk was shot in 2001 but was cancelled for reasons best known to the makers.
The shooting of the movie was almost completed but the film got shelved in the middle.
Ahmaq shot in 1999 did not release in theaters but was reportedly screened at a film festival in 2015.
The animated version of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was stopped abruptly.
