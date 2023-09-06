Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's movies that never released in theaters

Here is a list of Shah Rukh Khan movies that got shelved

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his massy entertainer movie Jawan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan

The most awaited Jawan will hit the theaters on 7th September 2023 and the hype around is real.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badshaah of Bollywood

SRK has gained stardom with his love, charm, persona and not to miss his brilliant performance in several movies of his career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan shelved movies

However, there have been some movies of Shah Rukh Khan that were never released in theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Xtreme City

SRK’s Hollywood movie co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio was never released in theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raashq

Rashk was shot in 2001 but was cancelled for reasons best known to the makers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kisi Se Dil Lagake Dekho

The shooting of the movie was almost completed but the film got shelved in the middle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ahamaq

Ahmaq shot in 1999 did not release in theaters but was reportedly screened at a film festival in 2015.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koochie Koochie Hota Hai

The animated version of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was stopped abruptly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shilpa Shetty to Tabu: Top 10 actresses whose real names will surprise you

 

 Find Out More