Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and other top 10 dark movies to watch on Netflix

Here is a list of dark movies to watch on streaming giant NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
A crime drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan as a morally complex protagonist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A dark thriller starring Rajkummar Rao involved in crime and suspense.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A psychological thriller that keeps you guessing until the end.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A married woman seeks revenge after suffering abusive marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A psychological horror film based on a Stephen King novella.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A visually impaired man entangles in a murder as a prime witness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is an American apocalyptic political satire black comedy film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A supernatural thriller with elements of horror.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A dark drama exploring themes of ambition, greed, and power.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A gripping thriller that delves into the complexities of a troubled marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!