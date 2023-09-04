Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and other top 10 dark movies to watch on Netflix

Here is a list of dark movies to watch on streaming giant Netflix

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Raees

A crime drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan as a morally complex protagonist.

Monica, O My Darling

A dark thriller starring Rajkummar Rao involved in crime and suspense.

Shutter Island

A psychological thriller that keeps you guessing until the end.

Darlings

A married woman seeks revenge after suffering abusive marriage.

1922

A psychological horror film based on a Stephen King novella.

Andhadhun

A visually impaired man entangles in a murder as a prime witness.

Don't Look Up

This is an American apocalyptic political satire black comedy film.

Bulbbul

A supernatural thriller with elements of horror.

There Will Be Blood

A dark drama exploring themes of ambition, greed, and power.

Gone Girl

A gripping thriller that delves into the complexities of a troubled marriage.

