Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's role in Baazigar was rejected by THESE actors

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice for Baazigar?

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

Unconventional start

Before emerging as the romantic hero, SRK played negative roles in Baazigar and Darr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Image of a leading man

In an interview, Dalip Tahil said SRK’s character Ajay Sharma alias Vicky Malhotra broke all the images of Bollywood's leading man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actors rejected SRK's role

He even said that despite the project being helmed by Abbas-Mustan, several actors rejected the role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK nailed it

Later, Shah Rukh Khan stepped in and played the negative character confidently.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baazigar producer in depression

Dalip Tahil said the producer fell into depression after the first screening. He thought it was going to be a flop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK’s acting skills

The film became an iconic classic that broke several records all due to SRK’s exceptional performance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The superstar

Shah Rukh’s decision to play a negative role in 1993, helped him to become a superstar and how.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was initially offered the role of SRK, but he turned it down due to it being negative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan rejected the role and chose another film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arbaaz Khan and Anil Kapoor

Both the stars rejected the film due to the same reason.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan filmmaker Atlee to Anurag Basu: 7 directors who had a cameo in their own films

 

 Find Out More