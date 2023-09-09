Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's role in Baazigar was rejected by THESE actors

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice for Baazigar?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Before emerging as the romantic hero, SRK played negative roles in Baazigar and Darr.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview, Dalip Tahil said SRK’s character Ajay Sharma alias Vicky Malhotra broke all the images of Bollywood's leading man.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He even said that despite the project being helmed by Abbas-Mustan, several actors rejected the role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Later, Shah Rukh Khan stepped in and played the negative character confidently.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dalip Tahil said the producer fell into depression after the first screening. He thought it was going to be a flop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film became an iconic classic that broke several records all due to SRK’s exceptional performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh’s decision to play a negative role in 1993, helped him to become a superstar and how.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar was initially offered the role of SRK, but he turned it down due to it being negative.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan rejected the role and chose another film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both the stars rejected the film due to the same reason.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
