Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan’s strict diktat for Atlee regarding South Indian actress Priyamani

South Indian actress Priyamani revealed that Shah Rukh Khan wanted to keep her next to him in Zinda Banda for a very important reason.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Actress Priyamani was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.
She was also seen with him in Chennai Express hit song 'One Two Three Four Get On The Dance Floor'.
In Jawan, she danced next to SRK in Zinda Banda, and there is an interesting story behind this.
SRK told director Atlee and choreographer Shobi Master that Priyamani would dance next to him.
Let us tell you, she was first placed behind Shah Rukh Khan in the song.
But when SRK saw her, he instructed the director to keep her next to him.
Priyamani revealed to FM Canada that SRK would ask her for every step if he forgot.
If you notice in the song, Sanya can be seen on the right of SRK, but Priyamani is on the left because he wanted it.
SRK calls Priyamani his dance teacher as he follows her lead if he forgets steps. He admires her a lot.
Jawan has set the box office on fire, and it will be the fastest film to enter the Rs 300 crore club in India in just 5 days.
