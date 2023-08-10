Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's Top 10 best replies on #ASKSRK that will make you go ROFL

Shah Rukh Khan hosted #AskSRk session and like always he gave some interesting replies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023

AskSRK

Shah Rukh Khan who is gearing up for the release of Jawan conducted #AskSRK session on Twitter and his sarcastic funny replies will make your day.

A fan asked SRK why he chose to go bald

SRK - Ghar ke bahar aule padh rahe the….socha ganja ho jaoon….pura maza lootun

A user asked how much it took to make Jawan

Making fun of the director, Shah Rukh said little longer than it should have because Atlee became less Jawan.

A fan was curious to know if Jawan will have his romantic side

SRK - All sides….front side..back side…Side side…u will see me in full 3D IMAX version don’t worry

A user shared his honest suggestion that Zinda Band song doesn’t suit Shah Rukh Khan

Maaf karna bhai. Next wala tumhare size ka suit banunga!! Pant Pyjama tum khud le lena

A user asked if Shah Rukh Khan will ever do a horror movie

SRK - Har baar karta hoon na….Humesha akela aata hoon…mere dost Yash ne kaha tha na….joh Akela aata hai….woh hota hai monster!!

A user tweeted that there is age to be Jawan and SRK has crossed it.

SRK - Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha

A user questioned Shah Rukh Khan why he praised himself in Jawan prevue

SRK - Theek hai kal se tum meri tareef shuru kar doh. Main chup rahunga…next Prevue silent wala dalunga. Tum dub kar lena jo Mann chahe

A fan shared a bald pic of himself asking SRK to reply as he has to got to play cricket.

SRK - “Helmet pehen lena bhai!! Thand lag jayegi. Ja ab khel.”

A curious fan wanted to know Shah Rukh Khan house electricity bill

SRK - Humare ghar me pyaar ka noor phaila hua hai. Ussi se Roshini hoti hai….bill nahi aata.

One more user commented on Zinda Banda song

SRK - Zinda se Zinda Banda ho gaya…baal dekh…chaal dekh….sabhi different hai dost

