Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's Top 10 best replies on #ASKSRK that will make you go ROFL

Shah Rukh Khan hosted #AskSRk session and like always he gave some interesting repliesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan who is gearing up for the release of Jawan conducted #AskSRK session on Twitter and his sarcastic funny replies will make your day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK - Ghar ke bahar aule padh rahe the….socha ganja ho jaoon….pura maza lootunSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Making fun of the director, Shah Rukh said little longer than it should have because Atlee became less Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK - All sides….front side..back side…Side side…u will see me in full 3D IMAX version don’t worrySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Maaf karna bhai. Next wala tumhare size ka suit banunga!! Pant Pyjama tum khud le lenaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK - Har baar karta hoon na….Humesha akela aata hoon…mere dost Yash ne kaha tha na….joh Akela aata hai….woh hota hai monster!!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK - Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha haSource: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK - Theek hai kal se tum meri tareef shuru kar doh. Main chup rahunga…next Prevue silent wala dalunga. Tum dub kar lena jo Mann chaheSource: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK - “Helmet pehen lena bhai!! Thand lag jayegi. Ja ab khel.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK - Humare ghar me pyaar ka noor phaila hua hai. Ussi se Roshini hoti hai….bill nahi aata.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK - Zinda se Zinda Banda ho gaya…baal dekh…chaal dekh….sabhi different hai dostSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!