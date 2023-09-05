Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's Top 10 romantic films with ‘impossible’ love stories

Here are 10 romantic films where SRK falls in love with the 'wrong' people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Rahul in KKHH fell in love with his college's principal's daughter, Tina.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Later in the film, Rahul realizes his love for his best friend, Anjali. Their chemistry is famous even today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen and SRK's chemistry in Main Hoon Na as teacher-student is still loved by fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh falls for Meenamma (Deepika Padukone) in Chennai Express, who is the daughter of a Don and faces many challenges later.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the film Dil Se, Shah Rukh's character falls in love with a mysterious girl who is a terrorist, played by Manisha Koirala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In KANK, Shah Rukh's character Dev, falls in love with Maya played by Rani Mukerji, despite being married to other people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film shows how SRK's character loves his late girlfriend Megha (Aishwarya Rai) even after she dies by suicide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, SRK transforms himself from a simple man to a modern guy for his own wife, Taani, as she finds her husband boring.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Om Shanti Om, Shah Rukh's character falls for an actress, but both are murdered by her lover. Later, he is born again to take revenge.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In DDLJ, Raj and Simran win the hearts of fans in such a way that their chemistry is popular even today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Devdas, King Khan's all-time famous character Deva falls in love with his childhood friend Paro but his love remains unrequited.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
