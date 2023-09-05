Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's Top 10 romantic films with ‘impossible’ love stories

Here are 10 romantic films where SRK falls in love with the 'wrong' people.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Principal’s daughter

Rahul in KKHH fell in love with his college's principal's daughter, Tina.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bestie is best

Later in the film, Rahul realizes his love for his best friend, Anjali. Their chemistry is famous even today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In love with the teacher

Sushmita Sen and SRK's chemistry in Main Hoon Na as teacher-student is still loved by fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love on the way

Shah Rukh falls for Meenamma (Deepika Padukone) in Chennai Express, who is the daughter of a Don and faces many challenges later.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mysterious girl

In the film Dil Se, Shah Rukh's character falls in love with a mysterious girl who is a terrorist, played by Manisha Koirala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extra marital

In KANK, Shah Rukh's character Dev, falls in love with Maya played by Rani Mukerji, despite being married to other people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love is eternal

The film shows how SRK's character loves his late girlfriend Megha (Aishwarya Rai) even after she dies by suicide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Going all out for love

In Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, SRK transforms himself from a simple man to a modern guy for his own wife, Taani, as she finds her husband boring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Out of reach love

In Om Shanti Om, Shah Rukh's character falls for an actress, but both are murdered by her lover. Later, he is born again to take revenge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Making impossible possible

In DDLJ, Raj and Simran win the hearts of fans in such a way that their chemistry is popular even today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adhura Pyaar

In Devdas, King Khan's all-time famous character Deva falls in love with his childhood friend Paro but his love remains unrequited.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rajinikanth's Jailer and other Top 10 highest grossing South Indian movies ever

 

 Find Out More