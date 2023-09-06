Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's top 8 highest grossers in India

Here is a list of highest grosser movies in Shah Rukh Khan's careerSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s most awaited Jawan is just a day away from its big release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Jawan releases on 7th September check out Shah Rukh Khan movies with ₹100 crore plus nett India collections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan became Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grosser film collecting ₹543.09 crore in India in all languages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chennai Express starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone collected ₹227.13 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farah Khan's directorial Happy New Year minted ₹199.95 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raees made a business of ₹164.63 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol earned ₹148.42 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jab Tak Hai Jaan collected ₹120.87 crore nationwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ra.One managed to earn ₹116.2 crore as nett collection in IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The second part of Don film series collected ₹108.51 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
