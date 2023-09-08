Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's wristwatch costs a whopping amount, will leave you amazed

Shah Rukh Khan wore an expensive watch on his visit to Tirupati temple ahead of Jawan release

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is basking in praise for his latest film Jawan released on 7th September.

Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings

Ahead of the release, SRK paid a visit to temples to seek blessings for the success of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan visits temples

Following Vaishnodevi Temple he headed to Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati with his daughter Suhana Khan and co-star Nayanthara.

SRK simple look

He sported a simple look wearing a white kurta but what caught attention was his wristwatch.

SRK watch

Shah Rukh Khan wore an expensive timepiece from Rolex.

Wristwatch value

He wore a luxurious Rolex GMT Master II Meteorite watch worth Rs 51.23 lakhs.

Timepiece details

The watch is known for its exceptional craftsmanship and meteorite dial.

Jawan at box office

Coming over to Jawan the movie is performing well in theaters and would do record-breaking business.

Jawan becomes highest opener

The movie has scripted history collecting the highest on opening day at the box office.

Jawan box office collection

Atlee directorial has collected Rs 75 crore net in India and Rs 150 crore worldwide.

