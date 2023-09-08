Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's wristwatch costs a whopping amount, will leave you amazed

Shah Rukh Khan wore an expensive watch on his visit to Tirupati temple ahead of Jawan releaseSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is basking in praise for his latest film Jawan released on 7th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahead of the release, SRK paid a visit to temples to seek blessings for the success of the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Following Vaishnodevi Temple he headed to Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati with his daughter Suhana Khan and co-star Nayanthara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He sported a simple look wearing a white kurta but what caught attention was his wristwatch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan wore an expensive timepiece from Rolex.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He wore a luxurious Rolex GMT Master II Meteorite watch worth Rs 51.23 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The watch is known for its exceptional craftsmanship and meteorite dial.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Coming over to Jawan the movie is performing well in theaters and would do record-breaking business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has scripted history collecting the highest on opening day at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee directorial has collected Rs 75 crore net in India and Rs 150 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
