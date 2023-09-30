Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi’s journey from salesman to National Award winning actor

Vijay Sethupathi struggled before becoming a successful actor. Let's read his storySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023
Vijay Sethupathi is a renowned actor in Tamil cinema. After featuring in web series Farzi he made his Bollywood debut in Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jawan actor had a long journey to success and fame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before becoming an actor Vijay Sethupathi did odd jobs like salesman, cashier at a fast food joints, and phone booth operator to earn extra money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Back in 1994 he auditioned for a film titled Nammavar but was rejected due to short height.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After being rejected from films he worked as an account assistant at a wholesale cement business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He then moved to Dubai and took up a job as an accountant. Years later he moved back to India and joined a marketing company.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To fulfill his dream of being an actor he worked as an accountant for a theater group and observed actors closely.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Over time he got an offer as a background actor and later worked in TV shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2010 he got a big break as a debutant lead in Thenmerku Paruvakaatru which won 3 National Awards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi went on to deliver commercially hit films and became a successful actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is now among the highest-paid actors. He was reportedly paid Rs 21 crore for Jawan and has a net worth of Rs 140 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
