Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi’s top 10 iconic roles which left a lasting impression

A look at Viay Sethupathi's iconic roles that are still entertaining and memorable

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Jawan

Vijay Sethupathi made his Bollywood debut as Kalee in Jawan and the audience is in love with his performance.

Vijay Sethupathi’s iconic roles

Vijay Sethupathi is critically acclaimed superstar and here are some of his iconic roles.

Master

He played a menacing villain Bhavani in Master acing negative roles on screen.

Super Deluxe

As Shilpa, a transgender woman, Sethupathi delivered a transformative and groundbreaking performance.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

His portrayal of a wannabe rowdy, Pandi, was both comedic and endearing.

Petta

Sharing the screen with Rajinikanth, Sethupathi's role as Jithu was memorable.

Vikram Vedha

His role as Vedha, a gangster with a complex moral code, was widely acclaimed.

96

Sethupathi's portrayal of Ram, a travel photographer, was deeply emotive and won hearts.

Soodhu Kavvum

As Das, a quirky kidnapper, he displayed his comedic and villainous sides.

Vikram

His portrayal of Sandham in Vikram left the audience wanting for more.

Junga

As Don Junga his character was entertaining yet criminal in this action comedy.

Pizza

In this supernatural thriller, he played a pizza delivery boy caught in a web of horror.

