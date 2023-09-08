Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi’s top 10 iconic roles which left a lasting impression

A look at Viay Sethupathi's iconic roles that are still entertaining and memorableSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
Vijay Sethupathi made his Bollywood debut as Kalee in Jawan and the audience is in love with his performance.
Vijay Sethupathi is critically acclaimed superstar and here are some of his iconic roles.
He played a menacing villain Bhavani in Master acing negative roles on screen.
As Shilpa, a transgender woman, Sethupathi delivered a transformative and groundbreaking performance.
His portrayal of a wannabe rowdy, Pandi, was both comedic and endearing.
Sharing the screen with Rajinikanth, Sethupathi's role as Jithu was memorable.
His role as Vedha, a gangster with a complex moral code, was widely acclaimed.
Sethupathi's portrayal of Ram, a travel photographer, was deeply emotive and won hearts.
As Das, a quirky kidnapper, he displayed his comedic and villainous sides.
His portrayal of Sandham in Vikram left the audience wanting for more.
As Don Junga his character was entertaining yet criminal in this action comedy.
In this supernatural thriller, he played a pizza delivery boy caught in a web of horror.
