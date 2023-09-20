Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and others join Mukesh Ambani and fam for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Jawan star cast Shah Rukh Khan with family, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and many more celebs attended the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani's Antilia.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor 

After Manish Malhotra's house, Janhvi Kapoor dropped by at Antilia for Ganesh Chaturthi looking like a doll in a saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara-Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani's together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde 

Pooja Hegde looked pretty in a heavily embroidered saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan beauty 

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made a couple appearance at Ambani's Ganpati celebrations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaggu Dada 

Jackie Shroff looks dapper in a bandh gala. He is always with the potted plant. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 

Aishwarya looked ethereal and her daughter Aaradhya looked pretty in a Patiala suit. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaushals and Kaif 

Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal with Isabelle Kaif visited the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan 

Varun and Rohit were joined by their better halves at Ambani's Ganpati celebrations. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna 

Rashmika graced the occasion in a saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday 

From a simple suit to a stunning saree, Ananya looks super.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khushi with dad 

Khushi Kapoor wore a skirt and top while Boney Kapoor was seen in a Pathani. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer-Deepika 

The IT couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen complimenting each other in green and pink. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manushi Chhillar 

The Great Indian Family actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a saree. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was joined by her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and they were both twinning in red. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun made a solo appearance. We missed Malaika Arora by his side.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SidKiara

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked super in traditional outfits for Ganesh Chaturthi at Antilia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkummar-Patralekha 

Lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha looked gorgeous together. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann-Tahira 

Another gorgeous couple visits Antilia for Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Atlee

Jawan helmer Atlee and his wife attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambanis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Hiranis

Rajkumar Hirani with wife and son attended the Ganpati celebrations at Ambanis. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma made a solo appearance in red.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor also made a solo appearance. We missed Mira and the kids. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha 

Rekha wore her favourite Kanjeevaram for the occasion. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raveena and daughter 

Raveena Tandon looks gorgeous and her daughter Rasha is soooo pretty. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Tendulkars 

Sachin Tendulkar with his wife and kids, Arjun and Sara also attended the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badshah with his clan 

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan posed for pictures with Gauri, Suhana, AbRam and Gauri's mom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siddhant Chaturvedi 

Siddhant looked handsome in yellow at Ambanis Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and more Bollywood celebs visit the Ambani's Ganpati celebrations

 

 Find Out More