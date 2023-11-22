Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara lead IMDb Top 10 most popular Indian stars of 2023, check full list
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023
The IMDb top 10 most popular Indian stars of 2023 consist of consistently high-ranking stars on the IMDb weekly charts throughout the year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan leads IMDb's top 10 most popular Indian stars of 2023. The superstar headlined 2 blockbuster movies Jawan and Pathaan in 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt secured the No. 2 spot for two consecutive years, starring in notable films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone on No. 3 co-starred with Khan in Pathaan and Jawan, while her appearance on Koffee with Karan alongside Ranveer Singh gained attention.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wamiqa Gabbi on No. 4 garnered critical acclaim for the web series Jubilee and later in the year, she featured in Khufiya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara has secured the 5th mark. This year she entered Hindi films alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia on No. 6 worked extensively across regions and films like Lust Stories 2 and Bholaa Shankar this year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan on No. 7 marked her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan, and her film The Buckingham Murders premiered at the BFI London Film Festival.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sobhita Dhulipala ranks number 8 after appearing in web series The Night Manager and Made In Heaven 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar secures 9th position having featured in Selfiee and OMG 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi grabbed 10th position. He made his Bollywood debut with Jawan and in the web series Farzi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tiger 3 box office collection: Salman Khan movie beats Hrithik Roshan's THIS film to become all-time biggest Diwali blockbuster
Find Out More