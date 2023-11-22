Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara lead IMDb Top 10 most popular Indian stars of 2023, check full list

Nov 22, 2023

The IMDb top 10 most popular Indian stars of 2023 consist of consistently high-ranking stars on the IMDb weekly charts throughout the year.

Shah Rukh Khan leads IMDb's top 10 most popular Indian stars of 2023. The superstar headlined 2 blockbuster movies Jawan and Pathaan in 2023.

Alia Bhatt secured the No. 2 spot for two consecutive years, starring in notable films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone.

Deepika Padukone on No. 3 co-starred with Khan in Pathaan and Jawan, while her appearance on Koffee with Karan alongside Ranveer Singh gained attention.

Wamiqa Gabbi on No. 4 garnered critical acclaim for the web series Jubilee and later in the year, she featured in Khufiya.

Nayanthara has secured the 5th mark. This year she entered Hindi films alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Tamannaah Bhatia on No. 6 worked extensively across regions and films like Lust Stories 2 and Bholaa Shankar this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on No. 7 marked her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan, and her film The Buckingham Murders premiered at the BFI London Film Festival.

Sobhita Dhulipala ranks number 8 after appearing in web series The Night Manager and Made In Heaven 2.

Akshay Kumar secures 9th position having featured in Selfiee and OMG 2.

Vijay Sethupathi grabbed 10th position. He made his Bollywood debut with Jawan and in the web series Farzi.

