Jawan storm: After The Great Indian Family, Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War to get swept away?

Jawan overpowers Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family, take a look at how these big releases might get massively affected at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is creating history each day and is overpowering all the latest releases even after 18th day of its release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So far Shah Rukh Khan’s film has earned 546 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal's latest release couldn't survive in the Jawan storm, and it got the lowest opening ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal's film collected 1.20 crore on day 1 and on day 2 it collected 3 crore reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty's latest release didn't even manage to earn 1 crore on day 1 of its release. It collected 40 lakh on Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And going by the history of Jawan it looks like other big releases might be swept away.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Richa Chadha's film is one of the most anticipated films but we wonder if it can survive in Jawan storm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut's next film will release on September 28, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Pothineni's film will release too on 28th. But how much this Telugu flick will score remains to be seen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Agnihotri who has proved to be a winner at the box office with The Kashmir Files has a release too. But will it stand out amid Jawan mania?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Only Sunny Deol has managed to survive at the box office. It surpassed Pathaan and still rakes in money after 40 days of release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Only Salman Khan can manage to steal the thunder with Tiger 3 release and break Shah Rukh Khan's records at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
