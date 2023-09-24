Jawan storm: After The Great Indian Family, Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War to get swept away?

Jawan overpowers Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family, take a look at how these big releases might get massively affected at the box office.

Manisha Mandal

Jawan toofan is unstoppable

Shah Rukh Khan is creating history each day and is overpowering all the latest releases even after 18th day of its release.

Jawan box office collection

So far Shah Rukh Khan’s film has earned 546 crore in India.

Jawan overpowers The Great Indian Family

Vicky Kaushal's latest release couldn't survive in the Jawan storm, and it got the lowest opening ever.

The Great Indian Family

Vicky Kaushal's film collected 1.20 crore on day 1 and on day 2 it collected 3 crore reportedly.

Sukhee

Shilpa Shetty's latest release didn't even manage to earn 1 crore on day 1 of its release. It collected 40 lakh on Saturday.

Jawan continues to roar at the box office

And going by the history of Jawan it looks like other big releases might be swept away.

Fukrey 3

Richa Chadha's film is one of the most anticipated films but we wonder if it can survive in Jawan storm.

Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut's next film will release on September 28, 2023.

Skanda

Ram Pothineni's film will release too on 28th. But how much this Telugu flick will score remains to be seen.

The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri who has proved to be a winner at the box office with The Kashmir Files has a release too. But will it stand out amid Jawan mania?

Gadar 2

Only Sunny Deol has managed to survive at the box office. It surpassed Pathaan and still rakes in money after 40 days of release.

Tiger 3

Only Salman Khan can manage to steal the thunder with Tiger 3 release and break Shah Rukh Khan's records at the box office.

