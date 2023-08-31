Jawan: These Pakistani celebs are huge Shah Rukh Khan fans

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fanbase including celebs from Pakistan film industrySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan base worldwide however majorly comes from India and Pakistan.
The result was evidently seen in his last movie Pathaan as it became a blockbuster hit breaking several records within a few days of release.
Right now fans across are waiting for King Khan's next massy entertainer Jawan and the hype around it is crazy.
Unarguably Shah Rukh Khan is the Badshah of Bollywood. There are film celebs who look up to him as well.
Not only in India but Pakistani celebs are also head over heels in awe of Shah Rukh Khan.
Anoushey Ashraf Pakistani actress Anoushey Ashraf had expressed her heartfelt admiration for the impressive first-day box office collection of Pathaan.
Mahira Khan who worked with SRK in Raees never shies off to express her love for him.
Veteran Pakistani actress Atiqa Odho sent well wishes for Pathaan sharing a throwback picture during Devdas.
Pakistani actress Samina Peerzada gave a shout-out to SRK on the release of Pathaan.
Action extravaganza Jawan is set to release in theaters worldwide on 7th September.
