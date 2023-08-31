Jawan: These Pakistani celebs are huge Shah Rukh Khan fans

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fanbase including celebs from Pakistan film industry

Rupal Purohit

Aug 31, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan base worldwide however majorly comes from India and Pakistan.

Pathan success

The result was evidently seen in his last movie Pathaan as it became a blockbuster hit breaking several records within a few days of release.

Jawan mania

Right now fans across are waiting for King Khan’s next massy entertainer Jawan and the hype around it is crazy.

Badshaah of Bollywood

Unarguably Shah Rukh Khan is the Badshah of Bollywood. There are film celebs who look up to him as well.

Pakistani celebs love for Shah Rukh Khan

Not only in India but Pakistani celebs are also head over heels in awe of Shah Rukh Khan.

Anoushey Ashraf Pakistani actress Anoushey Ashraf had expressed her heartfelt admiration for the impressive first-day box office collection of Pathaan.

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan who worked with SRK in Raees never shies off to express her love for him.

Atiqa Odho

Veteran Pakistani actress Atiqa Odho sent well wishes for Pathaan sharing a throwback picture during Devdas.

Samina Peerzada

Pakistani actress Samina Peerzada gave a shout-out to SRK on the release of Pathaan.

Jawan

Action extravaganza Jawan is set to release in theaters worldwide on 7th September.

