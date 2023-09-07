Jawan tickets too expensive or houseful? Here's what you can watch at home on OTT instead

If not Jawan in theaters, here's what you can watch on OTTSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
Jawan is releasing on 7th September but if tickets are houseful or expensive here’s what you can watch in the comfort of your home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays a transgender in Haddi which is releasing on OTT platform Zee 5 on 7th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth’s latest movie Jailer will digitally release on Amazon Prime Video on 7th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Burning Body is a mystery thriller that will stream on Netflix from September 8th.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The animated series on the lovable character of Marvel Studios is returning on Disney+ Hotstar from September 6th.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bambai Meri Jaan is a crime thriller series that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 14th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mystery crime thriller will premiere on Netflix on 21st September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fourth installment of the popular television series will drop on Netflix on 21st September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This mystery South Korean drama will stream on Netflix from 8th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This crime mystery thriller web series will release on Sony Liv on 27th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
