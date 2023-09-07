Jawan tickets too expensive or houseful? Here's what you can watch at home on OTT instead

If not Jawan in theaters, here's what you can watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Jawan

Jawan is releasing on 7th September but if tickets are houseful or expensive here’s what you can watch in the comfort of your home.

Haddi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays a transgender in Haddi which is releasing on OTT platform Zee 5 on 7th September.

Jailer

Rajinikanth’s latest movie Jailer will digitally release on Amazon Prime Video on 7th September.

Burning Body

Burning Body is a mystery thriller that will stream on Netflix from September 8th.

I am Groot Season 2

The animated series on the lovable character of Marvel Studios is returning on Disney+ Hotstar from September 6th.

Bambai Meri Jaan

Bambai Meri Jaan is a crime thriller series that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 14th September.

Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mystery crime thriller will premiere on Netflix on 21st September.

Sex Education season 4

The fourth installment of the popular television series will drop on Netflix on 21st September.

A Time Called You

This mystery South Korean drama will stream on Netflix from 8th September.

Charlie Chopra

This crime mystery thriller web series will release on Sony Liv on 27th September.

