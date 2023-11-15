Jawan, Tiger 3 and more: Top films with highest single day collection in history of Bollywood

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023

As per a list shared by Nishit Shaw, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is ruling the list of Highest Single Day grossers. On day 4, the film made Rs 71.63 cr approx.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On day 3, Jawan made approximately Rs 68.72 cr. The film is the highest grossing film of 2023 so far.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The third spot is held by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. On day 2, the film registered Rs 68 cr approx at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the fourth spot again is Jawan. On its opening day, the film helmed by Atlee made Rs 65.5 cr approx.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the fifth spot is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as on day 5, the film made Rs 58.50 cr approx. It was a Sunday as Pathaan released on Wednesday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The sixth spot is taken by Salman Khan's Tiger 3. On its day 2, the film made Rs 58 cr approx. The numbers are of the Hindi version of the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It created history by registering highest grossing Monday for a Bollywood film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's movie Tiger 3 is still running in theatres and we won't be surprised if it takes up more spots on the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 proved to be a major blockbuster of 2023. It made Rs 55.45 cr approx on day 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On eight, there's Pathaan again. The movie that also starrer John Abraham and Deepika Padukone made Rs 55 cr on its opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Hindi version of KGF 2 starring Yash made Rs 53.95 cr on its opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The last spot is ruled by Gadar 2 as it made Rs 51.70 cr on day 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 11 Bollywood movies on how to move on after breakup to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More