Jawan, Tiger 3 and more: Top films with highest single day collection in history of Bollywood
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
As per a list shared by Nishit Shaw, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is ruling the list of Highest Single Day grossers. On day 4, the film made Rs 71.63 cr approx.
On day 3, Jawan made approximately Rs 68.72 cr. The film is the highest grossing film of 2023 so far.
The third spot is held by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. On day 2, the film registered Rs 68 cr approx at the box office.
On the fourth spot again is Jawan. On its opening day, the film helmed by Atlee made Rs 65.5 cr approx.
On the fifth spot is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as on day 5, the film made Rs 58.50 cr approx. It was a Sunday as Pathaan released on Wednesday.
The sixth spot is taken by Salman Khan's Tiger 3. On its day 2, the film made Rs 58 cr approx. The numbers are of the Hindi version of the film.
It created history by registering highest grossing Monday for a Bollywood film.
Salman Khan's movie Tiger 3 is still running in theatres and we won't be surprised if it takes up more spots on the list.
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 proved to be a major blockbuster of 2023. It made Rs 55.45 cr approx on day 5.
On eight, there's Pathaan again. The movie that also starrer John Abraham and Deepika Padukone made Rs 55 cr on its opening day.
The Hindi version of KGF 2 starring Yash made Rs 53.95 cr on its opening day.
The last spot is ruled by Gadar 2 as it made Rs 51.70 cr on day 3.
