Jawan, Tiger 3 and other top 10 upcoming new action movies in 2023 and 2024

Upcoming new action movies set to release in this and next year.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s high octane actioner is geared up to release on 7th September 2023.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan’s much-awaited third installment of the Tiger series is scheduled for Diwali 2023 release.

Salaar

Prabhas’ Salaar is set to release in theaters on 28 September 2023.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor’s gangster film Animal will release on 1st December 2023.

Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha is scheduled to release on 15th December 2023.

Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer will hit theaters on 24 January 2024.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s action extravaganza will release in 2024.

Devara

Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is slated to release on 5th April 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s movie will release on 12th January 2024.

Pushpa: The Rule

The most awaited Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is expected to release in 2024.

