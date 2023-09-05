Jawan, Tiger 3 and other top 10 upcoming new action movies in 2023 and 2024

Upcoming new action movies set to release in this and next year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s high octane actioner is geared up to release on 7th September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s much-awaited third installment of the Tiger series is scheduled for Diwali 2023 release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas’ Salaar is set to release in theaters on 28 September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor’s gangster film Animal will release on 1st December 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha is scheduled to release on 15th December 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer will hit theaters on 24 January 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s action extravaganza will release in 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is slated to release on 5th April 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s movie will release on 12th January 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The most awaited Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is expected to release in 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
