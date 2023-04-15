Top 10 upcoming new movies that can break box office records

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2023

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to give another blockbuster hit

Hera Pheri 3 is likely to break box office records

With the massive hype around WAR 2, the action thriller will change records

Ajay Devgn has set high expectations with Drishyam 3 after the blockbuster hit of part 2

Salman Khan may give competition to Pathaan box office numbers

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is anticipated to have record-breaking business at the box office

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might hit box office with Brahmastra part 2

Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 is expected to make impressive numbers given the craze over the Krrish series

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan may have a bumper earning at the box office

Dhoom 4 releasing a decade later of its part may pull off a humongous audience to theaters.

