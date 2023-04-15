Top 10 upcoming new movies that can break box office records
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2023
After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to give another blockbuster hit
Hera Pheri 3 is likely to break box office records
With the massive hype around WAR 2, the action thriller will change records
Ajay Devgn has set high expectations with Drishyam 3 after the blockbuster hit of part 2
Salman Khan may give competition to Pathaan box office numbers
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is anticipated to have record-breaking business at the box office
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might hit box office with Brahmastra part 2
Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 is expected to make impressive numbers given the craze over the Krrish series
Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan may have a bumper earning at the box office
Dhoom 4 releasing a decade later of its part may pull off a humongous audience to theaters.
