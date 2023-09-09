Jawan to cross Gadar 2 four week box office collection in the first week itself? 

What Gadar 2 and Pathaan did in more than 20 days, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan looks all set to achieve that within a week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan has yet again proved he is the King. He has outdone himself this time with the Atlee movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The SRK, Nayanthara starrer movie earned Rs 74.50 crores in India on the opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has made history by claiming the top spot for the biggest opening-day collections. The movie earned Rs 129.6 crores worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per sacnilk.com, Jawan can earn Rs 50 crores (nett) on day 2 at the domestic market.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per trade experts, Jawan is expected to make Rs 100 crores plus on day 2 which includes overseas collections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trade experts believe that Jawan has the potential to make Rs 250 crores over the weekend, that is, on Saturday and Sunday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Going by the calculations listed previously, the four-day collections would be around Rs 479.6 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is very important for Jawan to pass the Monday test. But even if makes half of Friday (non-holiday), that is 50 crores worldwide, then Jawan can easily clock Rs 500 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer made Rs 500 crore biz on day 28.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol starrer entered Rs 500 crore on day 24.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So basically, what the biggest blockbusters of 2023 did in four weeks, Jawan would do in just 4-5 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All we can say is, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!