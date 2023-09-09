Jawan to cross Gadar 2 four week box office collection in the first week itself? 

What Gadar 2 and Pathaan did in more than 20 days, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan looks all set to achieve that within a week.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

Jawan power

Shah Rukh Khan has yet again proved he is the King. He has outdone himself this time with the Atlee movie.

Jawan day 1 Box office

The SRK, Nayanthara starrer movie earned Rs 74.50 crores in India on the opening day.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 1

Jawan has made history by claiming the top spot for the biggest opening-day collections. The movie earned Rs 129.6 crores worldwide.

Jawan Box Office Collections Day 2

As per sacnilk.com, Jawan can earn Rs 50 crores (nett) on day 2 at the domestic market.

Jawan day 2 worldwide

As per trade experts, Jawan is expected to make Rs 100 crores plus on day 2 which includes overseas collections.

Jawan weekend collections

Trade experts believe that Jawan has the potential to make Rs 250 crores over the weekend, that is, on Saturday and Sunday.

Jawan Weekend Box office

Going by the calculations listed previously, the four-day collections would be around Rs 479.6 crores.

Jawan 1st Monday

It is very important for Jawan to pass the Monday test. But even if makes half of Friday (non-holiday), that is 50 crores worldwide, then Jawan can easily clock Rs 500 crores.

Pathaan box office

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer made Rs 500 crore biz on day 28.

Gadar 2 box office

Sunny Deol starrer entered Rs 500 crore on day 24.

Jawan big streak

So basically, what the biggest blockbusters of 2023 did in four weeks, Jawan would do in just 4-5 days.

Jawan storm

All we can say is, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.

