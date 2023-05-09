Top 10 Bollywood upcoming new movies to watch out for

Take a look at the most-awaited upcoming new movies that may regain Bollywood's lost charm

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023

Adipurush - 16th June 2023

Prabhas’ magnum opus may earn numbers at the box office.

Satyaprem Ki Katha - 29th June 2023

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s film is a much-awaited romantic flick.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - 28th July 2023

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer is a full family entertainer.

Gadar 2 - 11th August 2023

Fans have already called Gadar 2: The Katha Continues a blockbuster.

Animal - 11th August 2023

Animal is may give Ranbir Kapoor’s career a boost with numbers at the box office.

Dream Girl 2 - 25th August 2023

People are waiting to see Ayushmann Khurrana return as Pooja.

Jawan - 7th September 2023

Jawan is a highly anticipated movie of Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan.

Yodha - 15th September 2023

After Shershaah audience is expecting a stellar performance from Sidharth Malhotra.

Bawaal - 6th October 2023

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film has already created hype among the fans.

Yaariyan 2 - 20th October 2023

Fans of Yaariyan eagerly want to see the sequel of their favourite friendship drama.

