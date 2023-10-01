Jawan to Gadar 2: Top 10 films of 2023 that did a great business at the box office

Jawan, The Kerala Story, Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more Bollywood films that released in 2023 did a great business at the box office.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's film earned Rs 584.32 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film earned Rs 525 crore at the box office.

Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film collected Rs 135.04 crores.

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey's film collected Rs 104.65 crore at the box office.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaa

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's film earned Rs 110.53 crore at the box office.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's film earned Rs 543.05 crore at the box office.

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar's film earned Rs 150.17 crore at the box office.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film collected Rs 153.60 crore at the box office.

Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film managed to collect Rs 149.05 crore at the box office.

The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma's film managed to collect Rs 242.20 crore at the box office.

