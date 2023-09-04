Jawan to Jailer: New movies, series releasing this week in theatres and on OTT platforms

Here are upcoming new movies and web series releasing in the first week of September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is set to release in theaters on 7th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma’s Jaane Jaan will release on Netflix on 5th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth’s will have a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 7th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Nun 2 will open in cinemas on 7th September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haddi will release in Zee 5 on 7th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fantasy adventure animated movie The Little Mermaid will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 6th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Burning Body is a mini-series releasing on Netflix on 8th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The final season of the Top Boy series will release on Netflix on 7th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second chapter of the Groot series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 6th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first 10 episodes of the series will release on Netflix on 7th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
