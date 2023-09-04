Jawan to Jailer: New movies, series releasing this week in theatres and on OTT platforms

Here are upcoming new movies and web series releasing in the first week of September 2023.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is set to release in theaters on 7th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma’s Jaane Jaan will release on Netflix on 5th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jailer

Rajinikanth’s will have a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 7th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Nun 2

The Nun 2 will open in cinemas on 7th September 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haddi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haddi will release in Zee 5 on 7th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Little Mermaid

Fantasy adventure animated movie The Little Mermaid will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 6th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Burning Body

Burning Body is a mini-series releasing on Netflix on 8th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Top Boy season 5

The final season of the Top Boy series will release on Netflix on 7th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

I am Groot season 2

The second chapter of the Groot series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 6th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virgin River Season 5 Part 1

The first 10 episodes of the series will release on Netflix on 7th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: AI reimagines Gangs of Wasseypur characters in sci-fi world

 

 Find Out More