Jawan to Jailer, Top 10 movies to watch in theatres and OTT if India vs Pakistan match gets cancelled today

The best movies to catch up on if the Asia cup India vs Pak match doesn't happen.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Jailer (Theaters and Prime Video)

Rajinikanth in and as Jailer will leave you hooked till the end.

Gadar 2 (Theaters)

Sunny Deol brings back fan-favourite character Tara Singh in this nostalgia filled family entertainer.

Jawan (Theaters)

Witness Shah Rukh Khan at the top of his game in this high-octane action thriller.

OMG 2 (Theaters)

Akshay Kumar’s social drama is hailed as one of the best films in Bollywood this year.

Dream Girl 2 (Theaters)

Ayushmann Khurrana’s rom-com serves as the perfect family entertainer.

The Nun 2 (Theaters)

The Conjuring saga continues with this latest horror film in the franchise.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Theaters and Prime Video)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will win your hearts with their family entertainer of the year.

Insidious Chapter 4 (Prime Video)

Fans of the horror film genre will be impressed by the spooky plot of the film.

The Little Mermaid (Disney+ Hotstar)

The live-action film is now available on OTT after a successful stint in theatres.

Friday Night Plan (Netflix)

Marking Juhi Chawla’s OTT debut, this feel-good film makes for a good one-time watch.

