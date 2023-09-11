Jawan to Jailer, Top 10 movies to watch in theatres and OTT if India vs Pakistan match gets cancelled today

The best movies to catch up on if the Asia cup India vs Pak match doesn't happen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Rajinikanth in and as Jailer will leave you hooked till the end.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol brings back fan-favourite character Tara Singh in this nostalgia filled family entertainer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Witness Shah Rukh Khan at the top of his game in this high-octane action thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s social drama is hailed as one of the best films in Bollywood this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana’s rom-com serves as the perfect family entertainer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Conjuring saga continues with this latest horror film in the franchise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will win your hearts with their family entertainer of the year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of the horror film genre will be impressed by the spooky plot of the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The live-action film is now available on OTT after a successful stint in theatres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Marking Juhi Chawla’s OTT debut, this feel-good film makes for a good one-time watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!