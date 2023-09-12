Jawan to overtake Pathaan lifetime box office collection before Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War hits the theatres?

Jawan might just overtake Pathaan in record time; with new releases like Fukrey 3, The Vaccine still being 15 days away, it has a free run

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Jawan rampage

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee movie Jawan is on a rampage at the box office

Jawan GBOC

In a span of five days, it has made Rs 574.89 crores at the box office

Jawan holding steady

The movie has made Rs 30 crores plus on first Monday. It should cross Rs 500 in India by coming Sunday

Jawan to cross Pathaan's earnings

If the movie goes at this speed, it should cross the lifetime of Pathaan in next 15 days or so

Pathaan day wise

At the end of 50 days, Pathaan had made Rs 520 crores plus in Hindi

Free Run

The fact that Salaar has been pushed has cleared the road for Jawan

Fukrey 2

The comedy franchise is coming with its third film on September 28, 2023

The Vaccine War

The Vaccine War is also going in theatres on September 28, 2023

Tejas

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas is coming to come on Dussehra 2023

