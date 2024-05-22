Jawan to Sanju: Top 10 Highest grossing Hindi films in last 10 years
Nikita Thakkar
| May 22, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan directed by Atlee is the highest grossing Hindi film so far. In India, it made around Rs 643.87 cr.
Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal made around Rs 556.36 cr. The movie was a massive box office hit despite criticism.
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan is third on the list. As per reports, it made around Rs 543.05 cr.
Sunny Deol's comeback film Gadar 2 proved to be a rage at the box office. It reportedly made Rs 525.45 cr.
Aamir Khan's movie Dangal was loved by all. It made approximately Rs 387.38 cr.
Ranbir Kapoor's movie Sanju based on the life of Sanjay Dutt earned around Rs 342.53 cr.
Another Aamir Khan movie that is on this list is Rs 340.80 cr. The movie released in 2014 was a satire that raised many questions over religious beliefs.
Tiger Zinda Hai did a business of Rs 339.16 cr. The movie that also starred Katrina Kaif released in 2017.
Salman Khan's movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan did well at the box office as it made Rs 320.34 cr in 2015.
The Hindi versions of South film also did really well. Baahubali 2 made Rs 510.99 cr while KGF 2 reportedly made 435.33 cr.
Pushpa 2, Devara and more: Top 8 upcoming South Indian movies in 2024 that are sure to create box office explosion
