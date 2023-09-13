Jawan: Top 10 reasons why Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film is shattering box office records

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi's film helmed by Atlee is a BLOCKBUSTER hit. Here's why.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Jawan is a super HIT

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Jawan has turned out to be a smashing hit.

Shah Rukh Khan - The King

One the biggest reasons that the film has worked is because of the craze for King Khan.

Dual role

Fans were more than excited to see Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role after a long time. Vikram Rathore especially is a hit among fans.

The mystery

Thanks to the prevue, fans thought that Shah Rukh Khan's character is that of a villain. But he's the HERO. The mystery worked.

Action sequences

Given that the film is directed by Atlee, the films boasts of some crazy action sequences.

Nayanthara's debut

Jawan marked Nayanthara's Bollywood debut and she made for one fierce lady cop.

Vijay Sethupathi - The dreaded villain

Over years, Vijay Sethupathi has made garnered a great fan following for himself. It was simply outstanding to see him as the dreaded villain.

Bete ko hath lagaane se...

Jawan had Shah Rukh Khan mouthing some of the best dialogues ever, full of masala and drama.

Perfect cast

Atlee managed to get the perfect cast for Jawan. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt had interesting cameos.

Zero competition

Jawan faced zero competition as no other big film released on September 7. In fact, the slate turned completely clear as Prabhas' Salaar also got postponed.

Global star power

Not just in India, Jawan has also done fabulously well overseas. Shah Rukh Khan's star power has dragged fans to flock the theatres.

Jawan BO

In six days, Jawan has crossed the mighty Rs 600 crore mark at the global box office.

