Jawan: Top 10 reasons why Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film is shattering box office records

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi's film helmed by Atlee is a BLOCKBUSTER hit. Here's why.
Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Jawan has turned out to be a smashing hit.
One the biggest reasons that the film has worked is because of the craze for King Khan.
Fans were more than excited to see Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role after a long time. Vikram Rathore especially is a hit among fans.
Thanks to the prevue, fans thought that Shah Rukh Khan's character is that of a villain. But he's the HERO. The mystery worked.
Given that the film is directed by Atlee, the films boasts of some crazy action sequences.
Jawan marked Nayanthara's Bollywood debut and she made for one fierce lady cop.
Over years, Vijay Sethupathi has made garnered a great fan following for himself. It was simply outstanding to see him as the dreaded villain.
Jawan had Shah Rukh Khan mouthing some of the best dialogues ever, full of masala and drama.
Atlee managed to get the perfect cast for Jawan. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt had interesting cameos.
Jawan faced zero competition as no other big film released on September 7. In fact, the slate turned completely clear as Prabhas' Salaar also got postponed.
Not just in India, Jawan has also done fabulously well overseas. Shah Rukh Khan's star power has dragged fans to flock the theatres.
In six days, Jawan has crossed the mighty Rs 600 crore mark at the global box office.
