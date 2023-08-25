Jawan: Top 10 reasons why Shah Rukh Khan film will be a box office blockbuster

All eyes are on Jawan box office numbers. Here's why it can be one of the biggest hits of 2023.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

No. 1

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. There is no reason bigger than him for the film to be a blockbuster hit.

No. 2

Fans are more than eager to see Shah Rukh Khan in a negative role.

No. 3

Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debut with Jawan. Fans are excited to see her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan.

No. 4

The film is directed by Atlee, the man behind Bigil, Mersal and more. He is sure to bring the perfect South tadka to Bollywood.

No. 5

Jawan is Vijay Sethupathi’s first big Bollywood film. Over the years, he has amassed a massive fan following and it would be a treat to see him with SRK.

No. 6

There is a lot of discussion on whether Jawan will beat Gadar 2. Shah Rukh Khan fans are determined to make it the biggest hit of 2023.

No. 7

Thanks to G20 Summit, there is a 3-day holiday in Delhi from September 8 to September 10. As Jawan releases on September 7, the extended holiday will be a boost.

No. 8

Jawan has a cameo by Thalapathy Vijay. This will definitely draw numbers.

No. 9

Jawan will not release only in Hindi but in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada as well. This makes it a Pan-India film.

No. 10

It is after a long time that we will see Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. The double treat for fans may result in double the numbers?

Jawan release date

Shah Rukh Khan starrer is releasing on September 7. It will hit theatres on a Thursday instead of Friday.

Jawan cast

The film will also see Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover and more are a part of Jawan.

