Jawan: Top 10 scenes where Deepika Padukone totally overpowered Nayanthara in the film

Jawan: 10 stunning pictures of Deepika Padukone from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer prove she was meant to play Aishwarya Vikram Rathore.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Deepika Padukone as Aishwarya in Jawan

Can anyone look so gorgeous in that simple white saree? Wait, yes, she is your answer.

Deepika Padukone as a mother

She aced the role of a mother, sacrificing her life but ensuring a better future for her child.

Queen of cameos

Deepika Padukone's fans call her the queen of cameos after Jawan.

Heart of the film

Atlee in an interview with BL called Deepika Padukone the heart of Jawan.

Deepika Padukone and her eyes

The Jawan actress speaks with her eyes when she performs, and Atlee too was mesmerised.

Deepika Padukone stuns in Jawan

The Pathaan actress played Aishwarya's character in Jawan and made it her own.

Deepika Padukone overpowers Nayanthara

She stole the show from South Indian actress Nayanthara in Jawan, despite the latter being the female lead.

Shah Rukh was right about Deepika

The Jawan star once predicted that DP would be the biggest star in Bollywood.

No fees for her cameo

Deepika Padukone did Jawan for free.

SRK had his doubts

Shah Rukh Khan was unsure if Deepika Padukone would say yes to Jawan as it had her play a mother.

Crackling chemistry

SRK and DP were just perfect as Vikram and Aishwarya in Jawan.

Jawan box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film is creating history each day and has so far earned 1098 crore at the box office worldwide.

