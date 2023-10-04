Jawan: Top 10 scenes where Deepika Padukone totally overpowered Nayanthara in the film

Jawan: 10 stunning pictures of Deepika Padukone from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer prove she was meant to play Aishwarya Vikram Rathore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Can anyone look so gorgeous in that simple white saree? Wait, yes, she is your answer.
She aced the role of a mother, sacrificing her life but ensuring a better future for her child.
Deepika Padukone's fans call her the queen of cameos after Jawan.
Atlee in an interview with BL called Deepika Padukone the heart of Jawan.
The Jawan actress speaks with her eyes when she performs, and Atlee too was mesmerised.
The Pathaan actress played Aishwarya's character in Jawan and made it her own.
She stole the show from South Indian actress Nayanthara in Jawan, despite the latter being the female lead.
The Jawan star once predicted that DP would be the biggest star in Bollywood.
Deepika Padukone did Jawan for free.
Shah Rukh Khan was unsure if Deepika Padukone would say yes to Jawan as it had her play a mother.
SRK and DP were just perfect as Vikram and Aishwarya in Jawan.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film is creating history each day and has so far earned 1098 crore at the box office worldwide.
