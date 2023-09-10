Jawan: Top 5 scams Shah Rukh Khan film brought to light through an entertaining, impactful way

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan has an important message to share with all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023
Jawan touches upon several social issues that require attention.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are not only loving Jawan for its action sequences but for the social message it delivers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the topics is that of Farmer's suicides. One of the girl's is fighting as her father, a farmer, faced humiliation and committed suicide. It showcases how rich are favoured and poor suffer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another topic that Jawan highlights is the poor state of healthcare and medical facilities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanya Malhotra who plays Dr Eeram is wrongly charged for medical negligence. But in reality, she is the one who struggles to save people. A lot of kids lose lives because of the dearth of oxygen cylinders.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It also showcases how a politician boasts of building a high-tech hospital to gain votes but in reality the hospital is in a very poor state.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's character Vikram Rathore also raises his voice against the faulty arms and ammunition being provided to the Defence force by antagonist Kaali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Then Kaali executes and evil plan and Vikram Rathore is declared as a traitor and his wife is put behind bars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film Jawan has antagonist Kaali striking a deal with foreign mafias to get money to fund the election campaigns.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There's a scene in which it is stated that if voters are given Rs 10,000, they'll vote for you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's character Azad delivers a speech about the importance of voting in elections. He says that people should ask questions and vote wisely.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He says that voting should not happen basis religion and rather the politicians should be asked what would they do to improve the education system, healthcare and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!