Jawan: Top 5 scams Shah Rukh Khan film brought to light through an entertaining, impactful way

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan has an important message to share with all.

Nikita Thakkar

Sep 10, 2023

Jawan touches upon several social issues that require attention.

Social message

Fans are not only loving Jawan for its action sequences but for the social message it delivers.

Poor state of farmers

One of the topics is that of Farmer's suicides. One of the girl's is fighting as her father, a farmer, faced humiliation and committed suicide. It showcases how rich are favoured and poor suffer.

Medical scams

Another topic that Jawan highlights is the poor state of healthcare and medical facilities.

Story of Eeram

Sanya Malhotra who plays Dr Eeram is wrongly charged for medical negligence. But in reality, she is the one who struggles to save people. A lot of kids lose lives because of the dearth of oxygen cylinders.

Manipulation

It also showcases how a politician boasts of building a high-tech hospital to gain votes but in reality the hospital is in a very poor state.

Defence scams - Faulty weapons

Shah Rukh Khan's character Vikram Rathore also raises his voice against the faulty arms and ammunition being provided to the Defence force by antagonist Kaali.

Pays the price

Then Kaali executes and evil plan and Vikram Rathore is declared as a traitor and his wife is put behind bars.

Corporate investment in election

The film Jawan has antagonist Kaali striking a deal with foreign mafias to get money to fund the election campaigns.

Cash for votes

There's a scene in which it is stated that if voters are given Rs 10,000, they'll vote for you.

Vote wisely

Shah Rukh Khan's character Azad delivers a speech about the importance of voting in elections. He says that people should ask questions and vote wisely.

No discrimination

He says that voting should not happen basis religion and rather the politicians should be asked what would they do to improve the education system, healthcare and more.

