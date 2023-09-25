Jawan touches Rs 1000 crores: Top Reasons Why SRK's success is greater than Prabhas and Yash

Jawan touches Rs 1000 crores: Top reasons why Shah Rukh Khan's double success in 2023 is even more attention worthy than blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

SRK's Jawan rakes Rs 1000 cr

Shah Rukh Khan has become first Indian star to have two Rs 1000 cr films in a year

Pathaan then Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan made Rs 1,050 cr

Shah Rukh Khan stands out

Shah Rukh Khan stands out because of a few reasons

Films riding on star power

The SS Rajamouli factor was high in the success of RRR

KGF 2 on franchise

Unlike Pathaan and Jawan, KGF 2 had the franchise value

Hit combo

SS Rajamouli and Prabhas were a hit combo even before Baahubali

SRK with first timers

Both Pathaan and Jawan had SRK working with first time directors

Shah Rukh Khan's production

In Jawan, he invested a lot of his own money that too in pandemic times

New to action genre

Shah Rukh Khan has had the image of a romantic hero but he's acing the action avatar too

Jawan still going strong

The film did well even in the extended weekends at the box office

