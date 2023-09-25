Jawan touches Rs 1000 crores: Top Reasons Why SRK's success is greater than Prabhas and Yash

Jawan touches Rs 1000 crores: Top reasons why Shah Rukh Khan's double success in 2023 is even more attention worthy than blockbusters like Baahubali and RRRSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan has become first Indian star to have two Rs 1000 cr films in a yearSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan made Rs 1,050 crSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan stands out because of a few reasonsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The SS Rajamouli factor was high in the success of RRRSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Unlike Pathaan and Jawan, KGF 2 had the franchise valueSource: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli and Prabhas were a hit combo even before BaahubaliSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Pathaan and Jawan had SRK working with first time directorsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In Jawan, he invested a lot of his own money that too in pandemic timesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has had the image of a romantic hero but he's acing the action avatar tooSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film did well even in the extended weekends at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
