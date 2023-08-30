Jawan trailer: Final details of the much-awaited curtain raiser and Dubai event OUT

Jawan trailer is going to release tomorrow. Here's all you need to know about the big release starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Big release

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is the next big Bollywood release.

Trailer updates

The trailer of the much-anticipated film is going to release tomorrow.

Trailer time

The trailer will release between 11 to 12 pm.

Dubai event

Apart from this, the trailer of Jawan will also be shown at Burj Khalifa.

Colour code

Shah Rukh Khan also urged fans to wear red for the Dubai event.

Chaleya rendition

Supposedly, an Arabic version of Chaleya is also on the cards.

Fan events

Post the trailer launch, we hear that some events especially for the fans are also going to take place to create massive buzz around Jawan.

Special screening

The special screening of the film will also be held soon.

Multiple screenings

May not simply be for celebrities but more than one special screening of Jawan maytake place.

Release date

Jawan is going to release on September 7.

The director

Jawan is directed by Atlee.

Jawan cast

Jawan cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara and more.

Jawan box office

It is anticipated that Jawan will kill it at the box office.

