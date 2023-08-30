Jawan trailer: Final details of the much-awaited curtain raiser and Dubai event OUT

Jawan trailer is going to release tomorrow. Here's all you need to know about the big release starring Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is the next big Bollywood release.
The trailer of the much-anticipated film is going to release tomorrow.
The trailer will release between 11 to 12 pm.
Apart from this, the trailer of Jawan will also be shown at Burj Khalifa.
Shah Rukh Khan also urged fans to wear red for the Dubai event.
Supposedly, an Arabic version of Chaleya is also on the cards.
Post the trailer launch, we hear that some events especially for the fans are also going to take place to create massive buzz around Jawan.
The special screening of the film will also be held soon.
May not simply be for celebrities but more than one special screening of Jawan maytake place.
Jawan is going to release on September 7.
Jawan is directed by Atlee.
Jawan cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara and more.
It is anticipated that Jawan will kill it at the box office.
