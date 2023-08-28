Jawan trailer release date out: Here's what awaits you in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara film

The much-anticipated trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan will release on THIS date.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Finally, the trailer release date of Shah Rukh Khan's new movie has been announced.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The trailer of Jawan is going to release on August 31.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was being anticipated that the trailer will release today but that is not going to happen!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans can expect nothing but a power-packed trailer of Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans will get to see some mind blowing stunts in Jawan trailer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While the Jawan prevue had very less of Nayanthara, fans can expect to see more of her chemistry with SRK in the trailer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is the antagonist in the film or as the poster says, 'the dealer of death.' It would be interesting to see him being a badass.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The trailer may highlight the backstory of SRK's character. And the reason behind his mask.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the prevue, rarely anything was revealed about Deepika Padukone's role in the film. The trailer can give some insights.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar recently posted that he saw 'the trailer of the century' and fans believe that he was talking about Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan will release on September 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee is expected to bring a storm at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
