Jawan trailer release date out: Here's what awaits you in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara film

The much-anticipated trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan will release on THIS date.

Jawan trailer

Finally, the trailer release date of Shah Rukh Khan's new movie has been announced.

The trailer date

The trailer of Jawan is going to release on August 31.

Fans disappointed?

It was being anticipated that the trailer will release today but that is not going to happen!

What to expect

Fans can expect nothing but a power-packed trailer of Jawan.

High-octane action

Fans will get to see some mind blowing stunts in Jawan trailer.

Nayanthara-SRK's chemistry

While the Jawan prevue had very less of Nayanthara, fans can expect to see more of her chemistry with SRK in the trailer.

Vijay Sethupathi being a badass

He is the antagonist in the film or as the poster says, 'the dealer of death.' It would be interesting to see him being a badass.

The backstory

The trailer may highlight the backstory of SRK's character. And the reason behind his mask.

Deepika Padukone's role

In the prevue, rarely anything was revealed about Deepika Padukone's role in the film. The trailer can give some insights.

Trailer review

Karan Johar recently posted that he saw 'the trailer of the century' and fans believe that he was talking about Jawan.

The release date

Jawan will release on September 7.

Box office storm

Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee is expected to bring a storm at the box office.

