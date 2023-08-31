Jawan Trailer: Top 10 signs that prove Shah Rukh Khan film will be ‘paisa vasool’

Jawan trailer is out and we finally know what to expect. Here's why the new movie is unmissable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
The most awaited Jawan trailer has been dropped today and people couldn't control their excitement.
The top most reason to watch Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan and this needs no explanation for his humongous fanbase.
The film has a stellar star cast including Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead. Other cast include Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Riddhi Dogra among others.
The film is a full package massy entertainer with high-octane action, drama, and romance.
It would be quite intriguing to see SRK in action turning into a villain while Vijay Sethupathi is a menacing antagonist.
The background music by Anirudh has already got us hooked with the teaser and trailer.
The film has Deepika Padukone playing an action cameo and Ram Charan too playing an important brief role.
The movie is women empowered as Shah Rukh Khan is on a mission that is run by women. Also, Nayanthara heads a team against the villain.
The acting of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara is top-notch.
The dialogues are definitely seeti maar and that brings the audience to the theaters because the ambiance of watching such movies on the big screen is different.
Songs like NOT Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and Zinda Bandha have already got the audience grooving.
Jawan is set to release in theaters on 7th September 2023.
Thanks For Reading!