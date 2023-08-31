Jawan Trailer: Top 10 signs that prove Shah Rukh Khan film will be ‘paisa vasool’

Jawan trailer is out and we finally know what to expect. Here's why the new movie is unmissable.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Jawan trailer

The most awaited Jawan trailer has been dropped today and people couldn’t control their excitement.

Shah Rukh Khan

The top most reason to watch Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan and this needs no explanation for his humongous fanbase.

Ensemble star cast

The film has a stellar star cast including Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead. Other cast include Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Riddhi Dogra among others.

Massy entertainer

The film is a full package massy entertainer with high-octane action, drama, and romance.

Shah Rukh in action

It would be quite intriguing to see SRK in action turning into a villain while Vijay Sethupathi is a menacing antagonist.

Background score

The background music by Anirudh has already got us hooked with the teaser and trailer.

Cameos

The film has Deepika Padukone playing an action cameo and Ram Charan too playing an important brief role.

Women Empowered

The movie is women empowered as Shah Rukh Khan is on a mission that is run by women. Also, Nayanthara heads a team against the villain.

Acting

The acting of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara is top-notch.

Dialogues

The dialogues are definitely seeti maar and that brings the audience to the theaters because the ambiance of watching such movies on the big screen is different.

Songs

Songs like NOT Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and Zinda Bandha have already got the audience grooving.

Jawan release

Jawan is set to release in theaters on 7th September 2023.

