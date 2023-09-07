Jawan Twitter review: Shah Rukh Khan fans go gaga over the actioner, call it 'massy blockbuster'

Fans are celebrating the release of Jawan and here's what they have to say about Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Jawan hit theaters with a bang

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited Jawan is finally out in theaters and we are as excited as you.

Dhamakedaar

The film is dhamakedaar with some eye-popping action scenes and seetimaar dialogues.

Enchanting acting

The stellar star cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi have delivered enthralling performances.

Jawan Day

Fans are celebrating Jawan Day and have flooded Twitter with their early reviews.

Jawan Twitter review

A user tweeted first half is rightly done and the second half will give you goosebumps.

Credits to the director Atlee

Audiences have appreciated the screenplay and direction by Atlee Kumar.

Masterpiece

Another user tweets Atlee has delivered a masterpiece, a blend of emotion and mass action.

Fan review from New Zealand

An SRK fan from New Zealand watched the movie and reviewed “Jawan has mega blockbuster written all over it!”

Sureshot blockbuster

The film has just been released and the audience is already calling it Sureshot blockbuster.

Action and VFX at best

A fan tweeted perfect action entertainer ever made in Indian cinema. VFX are the best quality, this movie has nailed it.

Brilliant storyline

Fans say the story of Jawan is brilliant and the real fun is in the 2nd half.

