Jawan US box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film to beat RRR; will it fizzle out before beating Pathaan, Baahubali 2?   

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is minting money after 39 days of its release. The US box office collection of Jawan is growing day by day.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

Jawan storm

The action-thriller movie by Atlee has minted Rs 15.13M in just 39 days of its release. And is placed at 4 on the top US grosser.

All set to beat RRR

The SS Rajamouli movie has earned Rs 15.34M in the USA and Canada. It's placed 3rd on the list. 

Jawan beats Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan starrer is at number 10 with $8.19M.

Jawan beats Baahubali

SRK's new movie beat Prabhas' Baahubali Part 1. The film is at number 9 with a box office collection of $8.48M.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Jawan also beat Ranveer, Alia starrer which minted $10.60M.

Jawan surpasses PK

Sha Rukh Khan starrer has zoomed past Aamir Khan movie which is at number 7 with a box office collection of $10.62M.

Padmaavat US box office

Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid starrer made a business of $12.17M.

Jawan beats Dangal in the US market

Shah Rukh has surpassed another Aamir Khan movie, Dangal which earned $12.19M. 

Pathaan is at number 2

SRK's Pathaan is at number 2 with a business of $17.49M.

Baahubali 2 at number 1

Prabhas, Anushka Shetty's Baahubali 2 tops the list with a whopping $22M US Box office collection.

Jawan to lose steam?

With new releases, will Shah Rukh Khan starrer's craze fizzle out with the upcoming new movie releases?

Leo movie

Thalapathy Vijay starrer is a recent example. It will be released on 19th October 2023. And its overseas bookings are quite strong.

