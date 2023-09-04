Jawan villian Vijay Sethupathi: All you need to know about the baddie in Shah Rukh Khan film

From personal life, net worth, to film career everything one should know about Vijay Sethupathi.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi is a renowned Tamil superstar also known as Makkal Selvan.

Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan

Vijay Sethupathi will play a menacing villain in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

Debut film

The superstar made his debut in 2010 in Thenmerku Paruvakaatru.

Family Man

Vijay is a perfect husband to his wife Jessy Sethupathi and a doting father to two kids Surya and Shreeja.

Film Career

He predominantly works in Tamil cinema and is making a Bollywood debut in Jawan after featuring in Hindi web series Farzi.

Accolades

He has earned several accolades including a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in Super Deluxe.

Annual income

Vijay Sethupathi approximately charges Rs 15 crore per film and his annual income is approximately Rs 45 crore.

Net Worth

His net worth is estimated to be Rs 140 crore.

Lavish home

He owns 3 opulent homes in Chennai and purchased several properties in Tamil Nadu.

Automobiles

His swanky car collection includes the Mini Cooper, BMW 7, Toyota Fortuner, and Innova.

