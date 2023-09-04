Jawan villian Vijay Sethupathi: All you need to know about the baddie in Shah Rukh Khan film

From personal life, net worth, to film career everything one should know about Vijay Sethupathi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Vijay Sethupathi is a renowned Tamil superstar also known as Makkal Selvan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi will play a menacing villain in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The superstar made his debut in 2010 in Thenmerku Paruvakaatru.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay is a perfect husband to his wife Jessy Sethupathi and a doting father to two kids Surya and Shreeja.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He predominantly works in Tamil cinema and is making a Bollywood debut in Jawan after featuring in Hindi web series Farzi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has earned several accolades including a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in Super Deluxe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi approximately charges Rs 15 crore per film and his annual income is approximately Rs 45 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His net worth is estimated to be Rs 140 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He owns 3 opulent homes in Chennai and purchased several properties in Tamil Nadu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His swanky car collection includes the Mini Cooper, BMW 7, Toyota Fortuner, and Innova.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
