Jawan vs Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol film surrenders before Shah Rukh Khan mania

Jawan fever has gripped the nation and Gadar 2's pace has slowed down at the box office.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Gadar 2 BO report

Gadar 2 that released on August 11, 2023 turned out to be one of the highest grossers of the year.

Gadar 2 BO - Day 30

As reported by Sacnilk.com, the movie made Rs 1.35 crore on its thirtieth day.

Gadar 2 BO - Total

The total collection of Gadar 2 now stands at Rs 512.25 crore.

Gadar 2 bows down to Jawan

The film that was going strong at the box office has now slowed down.

Jawan takes over Gadar 2

Jawan has definitely affected Gadar 2's pace at the box office.

Sees a slight jump

However, on thirtieth day, Gadar 2 saw a slight jump in numbers as compared to day 29th.

Jawan breaking records

Jawan broke all records on the first day itself. It became the highest opening day grosser ever.

Jawan BO - day 3

On it's third day, the film made Rs 68.72 crore as per the officially numbers.

Jawan Gross collection

The gross box office collection of Jawan so far is Rs 144.22 crore.

Jawan - Highest single day numbers

With its third day collection, Jawan has made another record by attaining the single highest day numbers.

Jawan - Worldwide collection

Shah Rukh Khan's movie has gone past Rs 200 crore mark with its worldwide collection.

Jawan fever grips the nation

Jawan definitely is on the path to become the highest grossing film of 2023.

