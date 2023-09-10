Jawan vs Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol film surrenders before Shah Rukh Khan mania

Jawan fever has gripped the nation and Gadar 2's pace has slowed down at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023
Gadar 2 that released on August 11, 2023 turned out to be one of the highest grossers of the year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As reported by Sacnilk.com, the movie made Rs 1.35 crore on its thirtieth day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total collection of Gadar 2 now stands at Rs 512.25 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film that was going strong at the box office has now slowed down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has definitely affected Gadar 2's pace at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, on thirtieth day, Gadar 2 saw a slight jump in numbers as compared to day 29th.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan broke all records on the first day itself. It became the highest opening day grosser ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On it's third day, the film made Rs 68.72 crore as per the officially numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gross box office collection of Jawan so far is Rs 144.22 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With its third day collection, Jawan has made another record by attaining the single highest day numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's movie has gone past Rs 200 crore mark with its worldwide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan definitely is on the path to become the highest grossing film of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
