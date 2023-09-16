Jawan vs Gadar 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol starrers neck-to-neck in first week box office collection, second weekend crucial

Jawan experiences a drop in numbers as compared to Gadar 2 but will it pick up in the coming weekend?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
Jawan and Gadar 2 had a neck-to-neck competition at the box office collection in India.
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 was earning consistently while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan had an initial mania factor and now numbers are dipping.
Jawan made record-breaking business becoming the highest opener with a Rs 75 crore collection, earning Rs 80 crore in 1 day but after the first weekend, the collection started experiencing a drop.
On the first Monday, while Gadar 2 collected Rs 32.36 crore, Jawan earned Rs 32.92 crore. Throughout the week the BO collection between the two movies remained a little high and low.
Jawan Advance booking for day 10 estimates a collection as low as Rs 5 crore excluding spot bookings.
Gadar 2 first week India net collection was Rs 284.63 crore and Jawan stands at Rs 389.88 crore.
Gadar 2's total India net collection is Rs 517 crore and for Jawan with a massive drop BO number and low estimates for day 10, it would be difficult to beat Sunny Deol's film.
However, talking about Gadar 2 there were consistent footfalls in theaters which helped the movie achieve high.
Well, For Jawan first weekend had massive buzz but the second week went crucial and will it pick up in the coming weekend?
It remains to be seen how Jawan picks up in the second weekend and Ganesh Chaturthi festival which might also see less audience because people would be busy with festivities.
After the pre-release Chennai event Jawan is receiving high numbers from the city similarly it is awaited to be seen following the Mumbai success event will the movie bring numbers.
Shah Rukh Khan once again went viral across social media so will it help the movie attract audience to theaters.
Jawan is doing amazingly in terms of worldwide collection but for India's net collection it is awaited to see how the movie performs.
