Jawan vs Salaar advance booking: Prabhas starrer already BEATS Shah Rukh Khan film at US box office

The box office game between Jawan and Salaar at USA box office is quite interesting.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023

Jawan fever is on

Only 11 days to go for Shah Rukh Khan starrer to release and fans are very excited.

To break box office records

Shah Rukh Khan's film is looking forward to break several box office records.

Jawan USA BO

As reported by Manobala Vijayabalan, Jawan has already made Rs 1.57 crore in the US with its advance ticket bookings.

Tickets sold

It has sold around 12340 tickets so far. It's HUGE!

Number of shows

There are going to be a total of 1822 shows at 431 locations.

Prabhas BEATS SRK

But Prabhas' Salaar has already surpassed SRK's Jawan numbers.

Salaar USA BO

As per the trade analyst, the film has already made Rs 2.75 crore at the USA box office with advance bookings.

Tickets sold

Salaar has also sold more than 10000 tickets already.

Number of shows

So far, Salaar has 848 shows at 290 locations.

Why the difference?

The reason behind the massive difference in numbers could be because of the difference in ticket prices.

Ticket rates

Reportedly, Salaar tickets are being sold at $28 while Jawan tickets are being sold at $15.

Jawan release date

Shah Rukh Khan's movie will release on September 7.

Salaar release date

Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer releases on September 28.

