Jawan vs Salaar advance booking: Prabhas starrer already BEATS Shah Rukh Khan film at US box office

The box office game between Jawan and Salaar at USA box office is quite interesting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023
Only 11 days to go for Shah Rukh Khan starrer to release and fans are very excited.
Shah Rukh Khan's film is looking forward to break several box office records.
As reported by Manobala Vijayabalan, Jawan has already made Rs 1.57 crore in the US with its advance ticket bookings.
It has sold around 12340 tickets so far. It's HUGE!
There are going to be a total of 1822 shows at 431 locations.
But Prabhas' Salaar has already surpassed SRK's Jawan numbers.
As per the trade analyst, the film has already made Rs 2.75 crore at the USA box office with advance bookings.
Salaar has also sold more than 10000 tickets already.
So far, Salaar has 848 shows at 290 locations.
The reason behind the massive difference in numbers could be because of the difference in ticket prices.
Reportedly, Salaar tickets are being sold at $28 while Jawan tickets are being sold at $15.
Shah Rukh Khan's movie will release on September 7.
Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer releases on September 28.
