Jawan was shot at these multiple locations, is your city on the list?

We have compiled a list of cities where Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was shot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Jawan is a high-octane action drama and fans are eagerly waiting ever since it was announced.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles while other casts include Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover among others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has been shot in multiple locations across India and Dubai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While fans are keen to know every update of the movie we have listed down most of the locations of Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For 15 days the film was shot at MIDC, located in Bidkin, Aurangabad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In other parts of Maharashtra, the film was shot in Pune and Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The high-budgeted song Zinda Banda was shot in Chennai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Major filming of the movie was done in Hyderabad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee's directorial was shot with tight security for 20 days in Rajasthan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly a song of Jawan has been shot in Dubai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is set to have its big release in theaters on 7th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
