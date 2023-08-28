Jawan was shot at these multiple locations, is your city on the list?

We have compiled a list of cities where Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was shot.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Jawan

Jawan is a high-octane action drama and fans are eagerly waiting ever since it was announced.

Jawan cast

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles while other casts include Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover among others.

Jawan shoot locations

Jawan has been shot in multiple locations across India and Dubai.

Jawan shoot locations

While fans are keen to know every update of the movie we have listed down most of the locations of Jawan.

Aurangabad

For 15 days the film was shot at MIDC, located in Bidkin, Aurangabad.

Maharashtra

In other parts of Maharashtra, the film was shot in Pune and Mumbai.

Chennai

The high-budgeted song Zinda Banda was shot in Chennai.

Hyderabad

Major filming of the movie was done in Hyderabad.

Rajasthan

Atlee's directorial was shot with tight security for 20 days in Rajasthan.

Dubai

Reportedly a song of Jawan has been shot in Dubai.

Jawan release

Jawan is set to have its big release in theaters on 7th September.

