Jawan will have to break these records to enter top 10 highest grossing Indian films worldwide, chases Jailer

Here is a list of highest grossing Indian movies at the worldwide box office collectionSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is reigning like a king collecting Rs 574.89 crore globally in 6 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan will have to break records set by Indian movies as highest highest-grossing films across the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Highest collecting Indian film is Aamir Khan’s Dangal with a collection of Rs 2024 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 made a business of Rs 1810 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli’s RRR minted Rs 1236 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 collected Rs 1235.2 crore at the global box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan stands at 5th position with Rs 1052.85 worldwide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar has grossed Rs 965 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 910 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan PK made a business of Rs 743 crore at the worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 earned Rs 674.6 crore as the worldwide box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is Tamil cinema’s highest-grossing film with Rs 656 crore worldwide box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth’s Jailer has collected Rs 605 crore across the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
