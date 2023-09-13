Jawan will have to break these records to enter top 10 highest grossing Indian films worldwide, chases Jailer

Here is a list of highest grossing Indian movies at the worldwide box office collection

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is reigning like a king collecting Rs 574.89 crore globally in 6 days.

Indian movies box office collection worldwide

Jawan will have to break records set by Indian movies as highest highest-grossing films across the world.

Dangal

Highest collecting Indian film is Aamir Khan’s Dangal with a collection of Rs 2024 crore.

Baahubali 2

Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 made a business of Rs 1810 crore worldwide.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR minted Rs 1236 crore worldwide.

KGF 2

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 collected Rs 1235.2 crore at the global box office.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan stands at 5th position with Rs 1052.85 worldwide collection.

Secret Superstar

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar has grossed Rs 965 crore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 910 crore.

PK

Aamir Khan PK made a business of Rs 743 crore at the worldwide box office.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 earned Rs 674.6 crore as the worldwide box office collection.

2.0

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is Tamil cinema’s highest-grossing film with Rs 656 crore worldwide box office collection.

Jailer

Rajinikanth’s Jailer has collected Rs 605 crore across the world.

