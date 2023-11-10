Jay Kotak marries former Miss India Aditi Arya; here's all you need to know about the newlyweds
Sanskruti Nemane
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Jay Kotak got married to former Miss India Aditi Arya on Tuesday. The couple took to Instagram to share their wedding pictures.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jay Kotak is the son of banker and billionaire Uday Kotak.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jay is the Vice President of Kotak811, a digital-first mobile bank incubated by Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is a graduate of Columbia University and did his bachelors in history and economics. He did MBA from the Harvard Business School.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Arya was crowned Femina Miss India in 2015.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi has appeared in a few Hindi and Telugu films. She was also seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 83.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Arya completed her MBA from Yale University.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi and Jay got engaged in August 2022. Jay introduced her as his gf when he congratulated her for her MBA degree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talking about the wedding, Jay wore an ivory sherwani for the wedding.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Arya opted for a gorgeous red lehenga for their grand wedding.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Bollywood stars who overcame drug and alcohol addiction
Find Out More