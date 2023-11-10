Jay Kotak marries former Miss India Aditi Arya; here's all you need to know about the newlyweds

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023

Jay Kotak got married to former Miss India Aditi Arya on Tuesday. The couple took to Instagram to share their wedding pictures.

Jay Kotak is the son of banker and billionaire Uday Kotak.

Jay is the Vice President of Kotak811, a digital-first mobile bank incubated by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

He is a graduate of Columbia University and did his bachelors in history and economics. He did MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Aditi Arya was crowned Femina Miss India in 2015.

Aditi has appeared in a few Hindi and Telugu films. She was also seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 83.

Aditi Arya completed her MBA from Yale University.

Aditi and Jay got engaged in August 2022. Jay introduced her as his gf when he congratulated her for her MBA degree.

Talking about the wedding, Jay wore an ivory sherwani for the wedding.

Aditi Arya opted for a gorgeous red lehenga for their grand wedding.

