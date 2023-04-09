Jaya Bachchan's rare and unseen pics with the Bachchan parivar

Siddhi Chatterjee

Apr 09, 2023

This picture was when Jaya Bachchan married Amitabh Bachchan on June 3, 1973 in front of their friends and family.

In this snap Jaya is following Big B, who is holding the hands of Abhishek Bachchan.

Jaya has a great bond with Abhishek Bachchan.

Jaya is seen sharing a sweet moment with Amitabh, daughter Shweta and her favourite Abhishek.

Aishwarya was once seen resting her head on mom-in-law Jaya's shoulder which is aww.

Jaya posed for a rare family photo after Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Jaya here is seen enjoying with her family.

Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya were seen together at Aaradhya's birthday.

Jaya has a strong relationship with her family members.

Jaya once schooled paps who called Aishwarya by her first name.

