Jayam Ravi and more Top 10 South Indian stars whose marriage ended up in divorce

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2024

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi announced that he is parting ways with his wife, Aarti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jayam also shared a statement explaining that the decision regarding the 'dissolution of his marriage with Aarti' was taken after careful consideration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amala Paul and AL Vijay got separated owing to their different lifestyles in 2016.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soundarya and Ashwin Ramkumar finalized their divorce on July 4, 2017.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021 after four years of marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan and Sarika tied the knot after their first child and ended their wedding in 2004 after 17 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi decided to get separated after 11 years of marriage and also shared a joint statement about the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush and Aishwarya decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhu Deva and Latha finally settled for divorce after much argument.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dileep and Manju Warrier filed for divorce and their split rumours grabbed a lot of attention surrounding Dileep's alleged affair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: DYK Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's love story began with a fling?

 

 Find Out More