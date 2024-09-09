Jayam Ravi and more Top 10 South Indian stars whose marriage ended up in divorce
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 09, 2024
Tamil actor Jayam Ravi announced that he is parting ways with his wife, Aarti.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jayam also shared a statement explaining that the decision regarding the 'dissolution of his marriage with Aarti' was taken after careful consideration.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amala Paul and AL Vijay got separated owing to their different lifestyles in 2016.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Soundarya and Ashwin Ramkumar finalized their divorce on July 4, 2017.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021 after four years of marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan and Sarika tied the knot after their first child and ended their wedding in 2004 after 17 years.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi decided to get separated after 11 years of marriage and also shared a joint statement about the same.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush and Aishwarya decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhu Deva and Latha finally settled for divorce after much argument.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dileep and Manju Warrier filed for divorce and their split rumours grabbed a lot of attention surrounding Dileep's alleged affair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: DYK Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's love story began with a fling?
Find Out More