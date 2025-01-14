Jayam Ravi changes his name 4 months after divorce with Aarti, here's all you need to know
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 14, 2025
Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has recently revealed that he has changed his name.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A few months ago, he was in the news for his divorce with wife Aarti. They were married for 15 years.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On his Instagram page, Jayam Ravi has officially announced that he has changed his name.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jayam Ravi has not taken up any new name but went back to his real name, Ravi Mohan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In his post, the actor wrote, "As I reflect on my journey, I am filled with immense gratitude for the opportunities, love, and support that cinema and all of you have given me."
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"As I move into this new chapter, aligning my identity with my vision and values, I kindly request everyone to address me by this name and no longer as Jayam Ravi."
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On the work front, he will be seen in Kadhalikka Neramillai with Nithya Menen. It released in theatres today.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Badass Ravikumar, Madha Gaja Raja and other most anticipated Indian films of 2025
Find Out More