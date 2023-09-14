Jee Le Zara, Emergency and more upcoming women-centric new movies in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency to Jee Le Zara; a look at the upcoming new movies with women protagonists.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Upcoming Bollywood women-centric films

These upcoming Bollywood women-centric films will leave you eagerly waiting for their release.

Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma to essay the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The Crew

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu will be seen in lead roles.

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut will play the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

Tejas

Kangana Ranaut is seen as an air force officer.

Thank You For Coming

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Kusha Kapila are in the main roles.

Jee Le Zara

The film is helmed by Farhan Akhtar and will star Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

